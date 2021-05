A Hendersonville woman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter.

MORE DETAILS THIS AFTERNOON INTHE CASE OF A HENDERSONVILLEMOTHER ACCUSED OF KILLING HERDAUGHTER LAST MONTH.PENNY WAS INITIALLY CHARGED WITHSECOND-DEGREE MURDER BUT WASINDICTED THIS WEEK ON A CHARGEOF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER.HENDERSON COUNTY DEPUTIES WERECALLED TO HER HOME ON FIESTALANE.WHEN THEY GOT THERE THEY SAY HER5-YE