Ucifer actor Tom Ellis has been shaved by a robotic arm, controlled by a barber 250 miles away, in a new test of EE’s 5G network.Interview with Jarrad Vladich - Executive Producer, The Hill.The demonstration sees a London-based barber use motion capture to remotely shave the actor – who is on Snowdon in Wales – with the barber’s movements tracked and sent over EE’s public 5G network to be mimicked by the robot shaver.
Robot barber shaves Lucifer star Tom Ellis in test of 5G network
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIODuration: 01:30s 0 shares 1 views