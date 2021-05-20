Robot barber shaves Lucifer star Tom Ellis in test of 5G network

Lucifer actor Tom Ellis has been shaved by a robotic arm, controlled by a barber 250 miles away, in a new test of EE's 5G network. The demonstration sees a London-based barber use motion capture to remotely shave the actor – who is on Snowdon in Wales – with the barber's movements tracked and sent over EE's public 5G network to be mimicked by the robot shaver.