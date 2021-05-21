Why The Beard? DeMarco Morgan Talks About How It Helps Bring Attention To The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

DeMarco Morgan talked about how growing his beard every year at this time helps bring attention to the Tulsa Race Massacre, which occurred 100 years ago in his hometown in Oklahoma.

Sometimes called the single worst incident of racial violence in America, hundreds of African Americans were killed and their businesses, churches and homes set on fire by mobs of white residents.Yesterday, survivors testified before lawmakers on Capitol Hill discussing possible legal remedies and compensation, decades later.