Hyderabad traffic cop's act of kindness wins hearts and praise| Video goes viral | Oneindia News

A traffic constable in Hyderabad, Mahesh Kumar has won the hearts of netizens and received a lot of appreciation from both the police department as well as the public after a video of him went viral, where he was seen offering his lunch box to two children on the streets.

“I was on night patrolling duty when I came across the 2 children and their father.

I arranged food from a hospital canteen.

I appeal to people to help those in need,” Constable Mahesh Kumar told ANI.

