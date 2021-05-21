Jake Paul Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Showtime Sports

Jake Paul Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Showtime Sports.

After two fights, Jake Paul has decided to move on from Triller Fight Club.

ESPN reports that the 24-year-old has signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports.

Showtime Boxing will distribute his upcoming matches, although Paul has yet to announce the details.

Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him … Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing.

Fight announcement coming soon, Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s adviser, to ESPN.

Paul took to Twitter to brag about the new deal, crowning himself a “king.” .

In the media business they say content is king... and in the fight business, fighters are the content...so WE are the kings … make sure you are getting paid like a king!

, Jake Paul, via Twitter.

Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh released his own statement, bidding Paul farewell and offering him “the absolute best.”.

We love Jake … I wish Jake the absolute best.

We had our two fights with him.

… I think for us, we’ve gone the distance with him that we can go.

We won’t be doing any more Jake fights, Ryan Kavanaugh, via BroBible