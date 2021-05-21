Lady Gaga Opens Up About Past Sexual Assault That Left Her Pregnant

Lady Gaga appeared on the first episode of Prince Harry and Oprah's new Apple TV+ series, 'The Me You Can't See.'.

In one scene, the popstar revealed she was sexually assaulted by a music producer at the age of 19.

Years later, she went to the hospital because she was experiencing chronic pain, and a psychiatrist was brought in to talk to her.

I said why is there a psych here, I can’t feel my body.

First I felt full on pain, then I went numb and then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks after, Lady Gaga, via 'The Me You Can't See'.

And I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on the corner at my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick, Lady Gaga, via 'The Me You Can't See'.

I’ve had so many MRIs and scans, right, they can’t, they don’t find nothing.

But your body remembers, Lady Gaga, via 'The Me You Can't See'.

Gaga said the experience led her to endure "a total psychotic break" for a few years.

It’s a really very real thing to feel like there’s a black cloud that is following you wherever you go telling you that you are worthless and should die, Lady Gaga, via 'The Me You Can't See'.

You know why it’s not good to self-harm?

Because it makes you feel worse.

You think you’re going to feel better because you’re showing someone, 'Hey look I’m in pain,' (but) it doesn’t help, Lady Gaga, via 'The Me You Can't See'.

I always tell people, tell somebody don’t show somebody, Lady Gaga, via 'The Me You Can't See'