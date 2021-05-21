Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 22, 2021

Get the Facts on the Vax: Kansas City doctors answer your questions

Credit: KMBC
Duration: 00:35s 0 shares 1 views
Get the Facts on the Vax: Kansas City doctors answer your questions
Get the Facts on the Vax: Kansas City doctors answer your questions
Get the Facts on the Vax: Kansas City doctors answer your questions

TREND COMING UP.ALL RIGHT, BRIAN.THANKS.YOU’VE BEEN SENDING US YROUQUESTIONS ABOUT THE COVID-19VACCINE AND WE’RE TAKING THOSEQUESTIONS TO DOCTORS AT SAINTLUKE’S TO GET THE FACTS ON THEFACTS ONE VIEWER ASKS, DOES THEVACCINE STOP YOU FROM SPREADINGTHE VIRUS?WELL, THE COVID9-1 VACCINES AREHIGHLY EFFECTIVE IN PREVENTINGSYMPTOMATIC COVID-19.THERERE A ALSO HIGHLY EFFECTIVEAS IT TURNS OUT IN PREVENTINGASPTYMOMATIC SPREAD OF THE VIRUSAND WE KNOW THAT ASYMPTOMATICSPADRE WAS A BIG REASON THAT THEPANDEMIC GOT OUT OF CONOLTR IN2020.SO YES, THEY

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore