Yankees Unveil Fully Vaccinated Seating Sections At Full Capacity

It was like old times in the Bronx on Friday night.
With the message "Vaccinate New York" on the field, fans were back at Yankee Stadium, kicking off a big weekend for New York sports; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
It was like old times in the Bronx on Friday night.
With the message "Vaccinate New York" on the field, fans were back at Yankee Stadium, kicking off a big weekend for New York sports; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Today fans can sit in full sections at Yankee Stadium if they can prove they have been vaccinated.