6-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In Road Rage Incident On 55 Freeway

A 6-year-old Costa Mesa boy was killed in a road rage shooting on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange Friday morning.
The gunman is still at large.
Stacey Butler reports.
