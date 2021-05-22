2 Killed In Bloody Shootout In Jersey City

Neighbors said the scene on Crescent Avenue was so bloody, firefighters were called to spray down the sidewalk Saturday morning.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Neighbors said the scene on Crescent Avenue was so bloody, firefighters were called to spray down the sidewalk Saturday morning.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Two people were killed and four others were hurt in a shooting in Jersey City on Friday night.
Neighbors said the scene near Crescent Avenue was so bloody, firefighters were called to spray down the sidewalk Saturday morning.