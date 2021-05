CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Two options to conduct exams, what are they | Oneindia News

The CBSE has suggested two options for the Class 12 board exams. A presentation was made today afternoon before a group of ministers led by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will conduct a high-level meeting today with all the states/UT education ministers, secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards as well as stakeholders to discuss pending Class 12 board exams. #CBSE #RajnathSingh #Ramesh Pokhriyal