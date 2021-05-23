CBSE 12th Board Exams not to be cancelled; likely to be held in July | Oneindia News

According to the decision concluded in the high-level meeting today, the CBSE board exam this year will not be cancelled; NDRF chief SN Pradhan asked authorities in the two states to adopt an over-preparing approach for the impending Cyclone Yaas; Delhi High Court declared the centre's decision to impose IGST on oxygen, concentrators 'unconstitutional'; Health experts have informed that a woman can get vaccinated against Covid-19 anytime after childbirth; Delhi Police made a plea seeking 12 days of custodial remand of wrestler Sushil Kumar while Court reserves order.

