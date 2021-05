At least 15 people died when lava flowed into villages after dark in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday (May 22) destroying more than 500 homes, according to officials.

About 5,000 people fled from the city of Goma across the nearby border into Rwanda after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.