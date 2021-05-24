Tugendhat calls for Belarus flight ban

Foreign affairs select committee chair Tom Tugendhat has called for a ban on flights over Belarusian airspace after a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday so passenger and journalist Roman Protasevich could be arrested.

Tugendhat has also called for economic sanctions against Belarus including closing of the Yamal gas pipeline to avoid funding 'state terrorism'.

Report by Odonovanc.

