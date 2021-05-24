Raab announces flight ban

Aircraft have been instructed to avoid Belarusian airspace following the "state-sponsored hijack" of a Ryanair flight to enable the arrest of a prominent critic of Alexander Lukashenko's regime Dominic Raab has said in the commons.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said further sanctions were being considered against the Lukashenko administration and Belarus' ambassador in London had been summoned to Downing Street for immediate talks.

The statement came in a response to an urgent question put forward by the Foreign Affairs Select Committee chair Tom Tugendhat Report by Odonovanc.

