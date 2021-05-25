US man attempts to smash hot dog swallowing world record

Jacob Gomola is seen downing nine hot dogs one after the other in 60 seconds.

This man in Big Rapids, Michigan, attempted to break the world record for swallowing the most hot dogs whole in a minute.

Gomola said: "I tend to do a lot of wild food challenges, so one day, my friends talked me into trying to swallow a whole hotdog, which I did!

"The next day, one of my friends found the world record on google for most hotdogs swallowed within a minute, and they believed I could beat it with ease.

"So, I ended up putting down a total of nine hotdogs whole within a minute thanks to my roommates' encouragement and Nirvana blaring in the background." The world record, according to Record Setter, is currently held by Travis Mizejewski who managed to swallow seven hot dogs.

This footage was filmed on Apirl 28.