Pickup truck's tire explodes making it flip over and crash

This is the shocking moment a pickup truck’s tire exploded before it spun out of control and flipped over on a highway in Thailand.

The vehicle had a custom cage attached on its back which appeared to have been overloaded while travelling in Surat Thani province on March 3.

It was travelling at a normal speed alongside other cars before a loud exploding sound was heard and a cloud of dust erupted behind the truck.

The driver tried to slam the brakes after the tire exploded, but the vehicle spun out of control instead before rolling over to the road side.

Its cargo turned out to be bags of brown soil which spilled onto the road when it flipped to its side.

Driver Hapiz New who was behind the pickup truck when the incident happened, said three people were travelling in the pickup truck and none of them were injured.

He said: ‘The driver was not hurt but his truck was damaged.

I hope other people would take this as a lesson and care more about road safety.

The damaged pickup truck was towed into a nearby repair shop with the uninjured driver.

No one else was hurt in the incident.