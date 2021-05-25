Indian man floats miles down river while doing 'water yoga' to ward off COVID-19

This resident of eastern India has started to perform a bizarre ritual he calls "water yoga" that he hopes will save himself and the rest of the world from COVID-19.

Sudam Sahu, a 47-year-old resident of Khurda in the state of Odisha, floats on his back while balancing a Hindu religious symbol on his stomach and a burning lamp on his forehead.

Sahu drifts with the current for miles while singing and saying prayers before walking back to the village.

“I pray to Lord Jagannath, maa Bhagawati and other gods through yoga to make them eradicate coronavirus," Sahu said.