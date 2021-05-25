Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Top 10 Greatest Archaeological Discoveries Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 16:31s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Greatest Archaeological Discoveries Ever
Top 10 Greatest Archaeological Discoveries Ever

These shocking finds gave humanity a rare glimpse into the past.

For this list, we’re looking at the most incredible discoveries archaeologists have ever made.

These shocking finds gave humanity a rare glimpse into the past.

For this list, we’re looking at the most incredible discoveries archaeologists have ever made.

Our countdown includes Tutankhamun’s Tomb, The Dead Sea Scrolls, Pompeii, and more!

Explore