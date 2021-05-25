Vaccines minister 'cautiously optimistic' that restrictions will be lifted on June 21

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi suggested he is “cautiously optimistic” that restrictions will be lifted on June 21.Conservative MP Greg Smith (Buckingham) urged the minister to give “hope and certainty” to businesses banking on a successful summer that the evidence “backs up the complete end of all restrictions and social distancing by June 21”.-
Vaccines minister: There could be delay to easing restrictions if tests not met
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has stressed that the Government’s four tests must be met for the June 21 easing of restrictions..