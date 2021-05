Belarusian activist screams in protest over Protasevich arrest

A Belarusian activist decrying the recent arrest of a Belarusian journalist screamed for a minute during a press conference on Monday.

Jana Shostak claimed: “We can't be silent anymore and all we have left is a minute of screaming.” The plane carrying Roman Protasevich was forced to change course to head for the Belarus capital Minsk after a reported bomb scare, escorted by a MiG fighter jet.

The UK Government has condemned the hijacking, and demanded for Mr Protasevich’s release.