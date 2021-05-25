Uplifting Quotes to Inspire the New Graduates in Your Life

Uplifting Quotes to Inspire the New Graduates in Your Life.

Graduation is here, meaning it’s time to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of those who studied hard and made the grade.

.

Here are six uplifting quotes to inspire and empower the new graduates in your life.

.

There is no passion to be found in playing small, in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living, Nelson Mandela.

You get in life what you have the courage to ask for, Oprah Winfrey.

Whatever you choose for a career path, remember the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose, Chadwick Boseman.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams, Eleanor Roosevelt.

Surrender to the cards you’re dealt.

It’s from the surrender that you get your power.

Losing can be the best motivator to get you even bigger wins, Beyoncé.

When we show up, act boldly, and practice the best ways to be wrong, we fail forward.

No matter where we end up, we’ve grown from where we began, Stacey Abrams. Don’t be afraid.

Be focused.

Be determined.

Be hopeful.

Be empowered, Michelle Obama