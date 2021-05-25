Chinese policeman pushes pedestrians out of way of oncoming car

The video was filmed in the city of Suzhou in Anhui Province on May 19.

A heroic police officer pushed two pedestrians away to save them from being crashed into by an out-of-control SUV.

The police named Zhang Hengchang suffered injuries to his arm and waist.

He has recovered after being treated in hospital.

The SUV driver named Wang was not familiar with the road and misoperated, causing the incident.

Wang was blamed for the incident.

The video was provided by local media with permission.