Lady Dimitrescu's Origin Story

And yes, there will be huge spoilers for “Village” in this video.

Today, we’re looking at the origins of Lady Dimitrescu, “Resident Evil Village’s” most charismatic antagonist.

Welcome to MojoPlays!

Today, we’re looking at the origins of Lady Dimitrescu, “Resident Evil Village’s” most charismatic antagonist.

And yes, there will be huge spoilers for “Village” in this video.

We'll be breaking down Lady D's origins within the Resident Evil univere, as well as the numerous pop culture icons that inspired her character.