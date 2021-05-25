Woman shares Ring doorbell footage of ‘brutal’ encounter with delivery driver

A woman is going viral aftersharing Ring camera footage of herbizarre run-in with a delivery driver.user @jaxarx123 shared a clip, recordedin a driveway or parking lot near her home,that showed the embarrassing exchange.In the Ring camera footage, @jaxarx123can be seen walking out onto the asphaltand immediately slipping in a puddle.As she lies on the ground,her delivery driver approaches.It seems as though @jaxarx123’s package requiredan image for proof of delivery — so, the driver simplytook a photo of their customer lying on the ground.“The time I face-planted in a puddle andthe driver took a pic of me on the floor asproof of delivery,” she captioned her video.Some TikTok users simply found the clip hilarious.“I was about to cry this is so funny,” one user wrote.Others, however, were critical of the deliverydriver.

“This driver was like, ‘I’m not waiting forher to get herself sorted out,'” one user wrote