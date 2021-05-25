Teen Shot By Deputy After Car Chase In Modesto Dies

A 17-year-old male teen who allegedly led Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase last week has died, according to authorities.
The teen's identity has not been released.
Authorities are investigating after a chase near Modesto ended with a deputy-involved shooting that sent two people to the hospital..