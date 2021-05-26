WITCH HUNT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hunted.
Persecuted.
Executed.
The witch trials come to life in modern day America and no one is safe from the persecution or execution.
Claire (Gideon Adlon - The Craft: Legacy) and her mother (Elizabeth Mitchell - The Expanse, The Purge: Election Year) are part of an underground movement in charge of ferrying women accused of witchcraft to safety.
All is well in their world until a new charge brings the witch hunters to their door.
Will they escape with their lives or will they also be charged with the ungodly crime of being a witch?
Let the WITCH HUNT begin.