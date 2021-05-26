WITCH HUNT Movie

WITCH HUNT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hunted.

Persecuted.

Executed.

The witch trials come to life in modern day America and no one is safe from the persecution or execution.

Claire (Gideon Adlon - The Craft: Legacy) and her mother (Elizabeth Mitchell - The Expanse, The Purge: Election Year) are part of an underground movement in charge of ferrying women accused of witchcraft to safety.

All is well in their world until a new charge brings the witch hunters to their door.

Will they escape with their lives or will they also be charged with the ungodly crime of being a witch?

Let the WITCH HUNT begin.