Federal charges against Bannon dismissed

Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist for former President Donald Trump and recipient of a presidential pardon, on Tuesday won dismissal of an indictment accusing him of defrauding donors to a fund to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon was one of four defendants on the case.

They had been charged with allegedly siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from the “We Build the Wall” campaign.

It’s not immediately clear how the dismissal will affect Bannon’s co-defendants, which includes an Air Force veteran who led the border wall crowdfund.

Bannon’s lawyers reported he was “thrilled” with the result of his pardon.

He’s known for championing "America First" right-wing populism and opposing immigration, both hallmarks of the Trump presidency.