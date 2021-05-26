Helping those who help: How are mental health professionals coping?

Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, we're talking about how to know when someone is struggling with mental health issues, what resources are out there and how we can overcome the stigma.
But what about those providing the help?
Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, we're talking about how to know when someone is struggling with mental health issues, what resources are out there and how we can overcome the stigma.
But what about those providing the help?
How do we cope with racial trauma and the mental health effects of racism, a full year after the murder of George Floyd? In the..
A newborn baby boy who was found dead in a canal may have been in the water for up to four days, police have revealed. The tragic..