Fishing boats left aground as Cyclone Yaas causes low tides in southern India

Footage from May 26 shows the boats in shallow waters with some stuck on the sand.

Dozens of fishing boats were left aground after Cyclone Yaas caused low tides in Rameshwaram, southern India.

Dozens of fishing boats were left aground after Cyclone Yaas caused low tides in Rameshwaram, southern India.

Footage from May 26 shows the boats in shallow waters with some stuck on the sand.

Some of the vessels were damaged after strong winds saw the boats collide with each other.