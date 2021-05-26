Locals wade through waist-deep water with belongings after Cyclone Yaas floods homes

Residents of this village in the Indian state of West Bengal were forced to wade with their possessions through waist-deep water today (May 26) after Cyclone Yaas flooded their homes.

Haldia village was completely inundated after the powerful storm lashed the state with high winds and rain.

Villagers were seen walking from their flooded homes to relief camps.

More than 20,000 houses have been affected in the state, according to local media.