Building Better Minds: Elementary school garden

AND IT CAN FEED THE BODY ANDMIND.I GOT TO SEE HOW A SMALLTOWN GIRL IS LEAVING A BIGIMPRESSION ON YOUNGER STUDENTSIN THIS WEEK'S BUILDING BETTERMINDS.10:27:40 - 10:27:44 "LOOK WHATI JUSTPULLED OUT OF THAT FLOWER.SEEDS...MARIGOLD SEEDS."SCIENCE CAN BEFU N...WHEN YOUGET YOUR HANDS DIRTY.10:20:09 - 10:20:18 TRACYBOYD/TEACHER SAYS: "I ASKEDTHEM LAST TIME.I SAID'W, HO BROUGHT THEIRDIGGING TOOLS?'AND I SAID, THEY'RE RIG HHTERE.ANDTHEY TOOK THAT EXCITEMENT HOMEAND WANTED TO PLANT AT HOME."ETHSE ARE THE NEW RAISED GARDENSAT TUSSINGELEMENTARYC SHOOL IN COLONIALHEIGHTS.10:29:31 - 10:29:34 "IT WILLTURNTWAORDS THE SUN ALL DAY LONG.IT'SREALLY COOL!" THE KIDSWOULDN'T BEHAVING THIS MUCH FUN LEARNING...IFIT WASN'T FOR COLONIA HELIGHTSGRADUATING SENIOR MARIAELENA SMITH.10:30:15 - 10:30:19 BOYD ASKS:"MARIAELENA, HOW DOES IT MAKE YOU FEELTHAT THESE KIDS ARE DOING THIS?""IT FEEL SSO GOOD." BEFORE SHEHURT HER KNEE PLAYINGSOCCER, MARIA ELENA EARNED HERGIRL SCOUT GOLD AWARD BYBUIDILNG THE TWO RAISED BEDS.10:45:15 - 10:14:31 MARIAELENASMITH/GRADUATING SENIOR SAYS: "IREALYL WANTED TO PLANT THAT SEEDIN THEM TO BE EXCITED ABOUTAGRICULTURE AND EXCIDTE AOUTGROWING.AND SOME OF THE KID WSENT HOMEAND SAID HEY MOM, HEY DAD, CANWE BUILD A RAISED GARDENINT HE BACKYARD?" IT'S A LESSONIN GIVING...THAT'SGROWING INTEREST IN ALL KINDS OFSUBJECTS.10:13:09 - 10:13:16 "HOW TOLEARNTHE WATER CYCLE, THE LIFE CYCLE,AGRICULTURE.BECAUSE THEYDIDN'T REALLY HAVE THAT RESOURCEFOR US."10:20:59 - 10:21:10 BOYD SAYS:"THEY'VE WATERED THESE PLANTSEVERY DAY.AND THAT'SRESPONSIBILITY.SO IT'S NOT JUSTGROWING STUFF AND EATING STUFF.IT'S A LITTLE BIT OFRESPONSIBILITY AND HOPEFULLYTHEY'LL CARRYTHAT ON THROUGHOUT LIFE."MARIA ELENA WAS ONCE ANELEMENTARY STUDENT HERE.NOW GOING OFF TO COLLEGE, SHE'SSEEING WHAT BLOSSOMS FROM ALITTLE LOVE, HARD ORWK ANDRESPONSIBILITY.BUILDINGSOMETHING AS SMALL AS AGARDEN...IS BUILDING BETTER MINDS.BY T HEWAY, SOME OF THE ORGANICVEGETABLES THE KIDS GROW AREGOING TO BE GIVEN TO CULINARYSTUDENTS IN COLONIAL HEIGHTS FORTHEIR LESSONS.