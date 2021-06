Can't we just solve dry conditions with ocean water?

Spoiler alert: It's not exactly that simple.

IT SAYS INPART..TAKE VO WITH QUESTION"Drought every year.

Some yearsworst than others.

Why with theabundance of ocean water arethere no desalination plants tohelp provide fresh water.

"GOOD QUESTION, TONY.FIRSTSO WE’RE ALLCLEAR..DESALINATIONSource: SFWMDIS A PROCESS THAT REMOVESDISSOLVED SALT FROM WATER.THAT MAKES IT OKAY FOR US TODRINK OR USE FOR OTHER PURPOSES*swish sound*SO TONY’S ASKINGWHY NOT JUSTTAKE WATER FROM THE OCEANREMOVETHE SALTAND FIX OUR DROUGHTPROBLEM THAT WAY?

WELL, TONYTHESOUTH FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENTDISTRICT SAYSTHERE ARE A FEWTHINGS TO KEEP IN MIND.FIRST.

DROUGHT’S HAPPEN DUE TO ALACK OF RAINFALL.RAIN’S THE ONLY SOURCE THAT CANREFILL CANALS AND SHALLOWAQUIFERS.THE DISTRICT ALSO SAYS SOUTHFLORIDA HAS 2 PLANTS THATDESALINATE SEAWATER.

THEY’RE INTHE KEYS.COMBINE THAT WITH 38 BRACKISHGROUNDWATER PLANTSAND THEY SAYTHEY PRODUCE NEARLY 300 MILLIONGALLONS OF drinkable WATERDAILY.BUT THEY TELL US THERE’S ADOWNSIDE.AND THAT’S THE COST.THE DISTRICT SAYS IT COSTS MORETO DESALINATE SEAWATERTHAN TOTREAT GROUNDWATER.

AND THAT’SWHY THAT PROCESS ISN’T WIDELYUSED IN OUR STATE.WHEN I SPOKE WITH THE DISTRICTTODAYTHEY SAID IT PRETTY PLAINAND SIMPLETHE SOLUTION’S NOT DRILLING MOREINTO OUR AQUIFERS.

