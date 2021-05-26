Biden Calls for New US Report on Origins of Coronavirus

President Joe Biden called for the report on May 26 amid renewed speculation that the virus may have originated in a Wuhan lab.

Biden wants U.S. intelligence agencies to "redouble their efforts" to find a definitive answer.

Officials are to report back to the president in 90 days.

While the investigation carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) initially concluded that the virus moved to humans from a separate animal, .

Recent evidence that Wuhan lab officials suffered from coronavirus-like symptoms as early as Nov.

2020 has led many to doubt that conclusion.

Several top U.S. health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently expressed openness to the possibility that the pandemic was the result of a lab accident.

Since no one absolutely knows that [the virus occurred naturally], I believe we do need the kind of investigation where there’s open transparency, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'The New York Times'.

U.S. officials, including White House coronavirus advisor Andy Slavitt, have also called for a "completely transparent process from China."