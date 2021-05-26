Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed the ‘Baby Bar’ Exam

The unfortunate news was shared in a new 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' clip on May 26.

Kim is participating in a four-year law school program instead of a typical three-year program.

After the first year, "you have to take the baby bar," she said.

The aspiring lawyer confided in her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe.

So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar, Kim Kardashian, on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar, Kim Kardashian, on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Kim needed a score of 560 to pass, but got a 474.

That's extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic, Jessica Jackson, a human rights attorney and co-founder of #cut50, where Kardashian is interning, via CNN.

After studying for "six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day," Kim felt like "a failure.".

The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids.

Like I can't do it again, I don't have time, Kim Kardashian, on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Her sisters said their father, Robert Kardashian, would have been proud of the criminal justice work she's done so far