Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Deadly Cyclone Yaas causes heavy damage in eastern India

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Cyclone Yaas whipped Odisha with 130 to 145 km/h winds as it made landfall there on Wednesday morning, May 26.

Thousands were evacuated with at least 4 dead being reported.

