14th Avenue Fire in Golden Gate update

Burn bans are in effect for parts of SWFL as high fire danger continues

IT’S THE AFTERMATH...IMPACTSWEEKS AFTERWARDS"THAT 14TH AVENUE FIRE CONTINUESTO BURN IN GOLDEN GATE ESTATESIN COLLIER COUNTY, IT’S BEENBURNING SINCE SATURDAY ..METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE IS OUTTHERE RIGHT NOW WITH A LOOK ATWHAT’S HAPPENING OUT THERE ANDWHAT WE CAN EXPECT IN THESE DRYCONDITIONS.

ERIC?ON CAMSHARI AND CINDY...THIS DRYWEATHER’S NOW LEADING TO TWOBURN BANS IN OUR AREA.

ONE INNORTH PORT....AND ONE RIGHT HEREIN COLLIER COUNTY.

THEFOURTEENTH AVENUE FIRE HERE INGOLDEN GATE CONTINUES TO BURNNINE HUNDRED ACRES AND IS EIGHTYPERCENT CONTAINED.

WE’VE ONLYSEEN ABOUT A FIVE PERCENTINCREASE IN CONTAINMENT OF THISFIRE.

WE SPOKE WITH THE FLORIDAFOREST SERVICE TODAY TO LEARNMORE ABOUT THE SLIGHT INCREASEIN GETTING THIS BLAZE UNDERCONTROL.VOTHEY TELL US CONTAINMENTLITERALLY MEANS BUILDING A WALLON THE GROUND...CREATING A PLACEWHERE THE FIRE CANNOT SPREAD.UNTIL THEY GET THE COMPLETELYGET THE FRONT EDGE OF THE FIRETO LAY DOWN....UNTIL THEY REDUCETHE HEIGHT OF THE FLAMES....THEYWON’T CALL A FIRE CONTAINED.RIGHT NOW...THEY TELL US THEY’REABOUT 6 DOZER CREWS ON SCENE AND2 STATE FIRE STRIKE TEAMSWORKING THIS FIRE.

THEY’RE STILLKEEPING AN EYE ON HOT SPOTS ANDFLARE UPS.

AND THEY ASK THATPEOPLE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA.ON CAMNOW FIRE FIGHTERS HAVE BEENBATTLING THIS BLAZE SINCE FRIDAYAND WEATHER CONDITIONS HAVESLOWLY STARTED TO COOPERATE INTHEIR EFFORTS.

I WANT TO TAKE ALOOK AT OUR CURRENT FIRE DANGERHERE IN SOUTHWEST FLOR