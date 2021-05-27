Shocking footage shows a taxi hitting an impatient motorcycle rider who ran through a red light in Bangkok, Thailand on February 12.
Shocking footage shows taxi crashing into motorcyclist
After the crash, a police officer arrived at the scene with an ambulance to check on the motorists, but both were not seriously injured.