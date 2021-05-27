Hancock leaves home following Cummings’ explosive claims he lied over coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will face MPs and the media to respond to claims from Dominic Cummings he lied to colleagues and should have been fired for his disastrous performance in the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Hancock did not comment on former No 10 aide Mr Cummings’ explosive claims ahead of his Commons appearance and Downing Street press conference, saying he was “just off to drive forward the vaccine programme” as he left his north-west London home.