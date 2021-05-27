US college students help set up brilliant proposal for their football coach

A group of college students in Kim, Colorado, help set up a brilliant proposal for their football coach.

Cassidy Lucero, a volleyball coach at the same college, can be seen walking amid a group of students and teachers, who hand her roses and show her placards before the football coach could enter the scene and pop the question.

Lucero said: "I am the volleyball coach at this school and Adam is the football coach.

We both care and put a lot of time into our students, so he decided to propose after one of my games, as well as, incorporate our little athletes into the proposal!

"The 'Beauty and the Beast' song playing is an inside joke as I told him one day that I wanted him to propose to me with that song playing.

I honestly didn’t even think he remembered, but when I walked out and heard it playing, I just knew.

We’re now married and have a sweet baby girl!" This footage was filmed in September 2019 and has over 1.6 million likes on TikTok.