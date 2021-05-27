Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about Cruella

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Hollywood stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about their new movie, Cruella, ahead of a special screening for NHS workers in Scotland.

Stone told the royals that she had enjoyed filming in London, particularly racing down The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace on a motorcycle, to which William joked they should have had her stopped.

The royals hosted a special drive in movie night for NHS workers at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday, with the Queen's permission, giving key workers the chance to see the film two days before it comes out in the UK.