Twenty-six patients with COVID-19 forced to cram into TWO ambulances in southern India

Twenty-six patients with COVID-19 were forced to cram into two private ambulances recently in southern India when the government vehicles failed to turn up.

Footage filmed at a village in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on May 24 showed the infected patients huddling together in the two vehicles with no possibility of observing social distancing.

According to local media, the infected villagers waited so long for the government transport to the hospital that they arranged their own ambulances.

The 26 patients were split into two groups with 13 forced to travel in each vehicle.