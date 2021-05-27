Experts say these factors created the 'perfect storm' for violent crime

Violent crime in the US increased in 2020 after declining for decades.
CNN’s John Avlon looks at what politicians can do to prevent this increase in violence after the nation’s latest mass shooting left nine dead in San Jose, California.
Violent crime in the US increased in 2020 after declining for decades.
CNN’s John Avlon looks at what politicians can do to prevent this increase in violence after the nation’s latest mass shooting left nine dead in San Jose, California.
It never fails.
Just as we get a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, there might be a chance of crawling out of this..