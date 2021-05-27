Coronavirus in numbers: UK daily cases up by 3,542

The Government said a further 10 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 127,758.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 3,542 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total to 4,473,677.