Precision Air: The importance of getting your AC tuned up BEFORE the heat rises

((SL Advertiser)) Call Precision Air & Plumbing at 602-349-6922 or 602-FIX MY AC or log onto PrecisionAirAndPlumbing.com

Okay the heat is on and soThey are running nonstop tcomfortable.

Abc 15 home pbrian owner precision AaroOkay so give us the best tand cool down our homes wibank with the electric bilfrom getting it tuned up,have already done, there ato kind of help that air cof the big ones is keep ifblinds you want to keep thwith the sun exposure if yas much as you can, that'son the heat transfer.

Yourare big, keep your ceilingload.

Keep the air movingum rooms that aren't beingcan shut those vents off iyou're actually living inUm And then the big one isdon't want to be running tat home.

Leave it there, yI promise and get a tune uThat's right.

All right.

Iplumbing needs, you can ca