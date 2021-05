John Krasinski Didn't Think He Would Do 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Viewers have been patiently waiting to see the silent saga of the Abbott family continue in “A Quiet Place Part II”, which finally arrives in select theatres on Friday, May 28.

Back in 2020, before the global health crisis, power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt look back on the massive success of the first film and Krasinski admits he didn't think he would continue the franchise.