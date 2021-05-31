John Krasinski Breaks Down the Opening Scene from 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Director and actor John Krasinski takes us through the opening scene of 'A Quiet Place Part II.'
From writer/director @JohnKrasinski, experience #AQuietPlace Part II in theaters Friday.
Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.
Director and actor John Krasinski takes us through the opening scene of 'A Quiet Place Part II.'
From writer/director @JohnKrasinski, experience #AQuietPlace Part II in theaters Friday.
Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.
'A Quiet Place Part II' has set a new box-office record in America.
John Krasinski has recalled his wife's reaction to shooting one particular stunt.