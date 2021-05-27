CVS To Hand Out Prizes for COVID-19 Vaccinations

The pharmacy chain announced on May 27 that vaccinated people or those planning to get vaccinated... ... may enter its “One Step Closer” sweepstakes to win one of over 1,000 prizes.

Among the prizes are VIP tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl, a seven-day Norwegian Cruise Line vacation and $5,000 cash prizes for families looking to reunite.

The sweepstakes, which is "working to close gaps in hesitancy," will run from June 1 through July 10.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50% of adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated as of May 25