Physicians say trust-based relationships are key to get more patients vaccined against COVID-19

"I have one patient, for example, I’ve convinced to get the vaccine,” Dr. Lou Edje said.

“She's like as soon as it gets to your office, I'll do it.

Well now I can tell her we are this much closer to have those in our office and we can go ahead and we'll watch you for the minutes after and so forth, and any side effects you can talk directly to me about those.

That's part of our role and we look forward to it.”