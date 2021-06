Adam Price, father of Bellevue children found dead on May 16, is being transferred to Sarpy County

WE HAVE NEW WE HAVENEW DETAILS ON THE MAN WHO WASARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA AFTER HISTWO YOUNG KIDS WERE FOUND DEADIN HIS HOME IN BELLEVUE.CAPTAIN KEVINGRIGER OF THE SARPY COUNTYSHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS ADAM PRICEWILL ARRIVE IN THE COUNTY AT 11TONIGHT... AFTER BEINGTRANSFERRED FROM THE SAN MATEOCOUNTY JAIL IN CALIFORNIA.THREE-YEAR-OLD THEODORE ANDFIVE-YEAR-OLD EMILY WERE FOUNDDEAD IN HIS HOME ON SUNDAY, MAY16TH.THEY HAD BEEN DROPPED OFFTHERE BY THEIR MOTHER -- MARYNIELSON -- THE MONDAY BEFORE.NIELSON SAYS A NEIGHBOR SAWPRICE PACKING UP HIS CAR THETHURSDAY BEFORE THE KIDS WEREFOUND DEAD... SAYING HE WAS"GETTING READY FOR A LONGWEEKEND."THE CAUS